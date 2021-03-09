Kolkata building fire: Odisha CM expresses grief over loss of lives

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the major fire that broke out at a building in Kolkata.

The Odisha CM took to Twitter and wrote:-

<>

Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the tragic fire accident in #Kolkata. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in the hour of grief and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are hospitalised. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 9, 2021



</>

The toll in the fire that broke out at the Eastern Railway office building in Kolkata’s Strand Road on Monday night mounted to nine with two more bodies recovered from the building. Those who were killed included firefighting personnel and one policeman.

The fire broke out on the top floor of the 13-storied building here on Monday evening, according to a fire official.

Fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze at the building.