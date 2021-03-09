Kolkata building fire: Nine including four firefighters, cop dead

Kolkata: At least 9 persons were killed in a massive fire that broke out in an office building in central Kolkata’s Strand Road on Monday evening.

The blaze broke out at the New Koilaghat building, which is shared by the Eastern Railway and the South Eastern Railway, Eastern Railway spokesman Kamal Deo Das said.

Among the dead are four firemen, a police officer, a Railways officer and a security person, officials said.

Five of the nine bodies were found in an elevator on the 12th floor. The victims appeared to have suffocated and burnt to death inside the lift.

The death toll may increase as a few other persons are missing and efforts are on to find them out.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who rushed to the spot in the city’s central business district, announced the state government will pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those killed in the blaze and government job to the kin of each victim.