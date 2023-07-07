Kolkata-Bound Vistara Flight Returns To Delhi After Tech Glitch

New Delhi: A Kolkata-bound Vistara aircraft returned to Delhi after suffering a technical snag on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

According to the report, the Vistara flight UK 707, with 160 passengers onboard, made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi.

“Shortly after take-off, a technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK 707 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 7 July 2023. As a precautionary step in accordance with the SOPs, the pilots decided to turn back and landed the flight safely at IGI airport, Delhi,” a Vistara airlines spokesperson said in a statement.

The aircraft is undergoing necessary checks, according to the Vistara spokesperson. “An alternative aircraft was immediately arranged which will depart soon after all the customers are on-boarded. The concerned team is making all efforts to minimise inconvenience to the customers by making necessary arrangements,” the PTI report quoted the Vistara official as saying.

Earlier last month, a Dehradun-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi returned to its origin due to engine glitch.

“IndiGo flight 6E 2134 (Delhi to Dehradun) returned to its origin due to a technical issue. The pilot informed the ATC as per procedure and requested a priority landing. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi and will be back in operation after necessary maintenance,” IndiGo said in a statement.