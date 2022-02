Bhawanipatna: Former legislator of Koksara Assembly Constituency in Kalahandi district, Roshni Singh Deo has passed away in Bhubaneswar at the age of 81.

Roshni was MLA of Koksara for two consecutive terms i.e. from 1995-2000 as a Janata Dal candidate and from 2000-2004 as a Biju Janata Dal candidate.

Roshni is the mother of former Dharmagarh MLA Puspendra Singh Deo.