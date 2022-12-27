Kohli To Take Break From T20Is, Will Continue To Play Tests & ODIs: Reports

Ahead of India’s squad announcement for the home T20I Series against Sri Lanka, a piece of shocking news is coming right now that Virat Kohli could take a break from the shortest format of the game in international cricket.

While there has not been any official confirmation regarding the same, it is being reported that the right-handed batter will focus only on Tests and ODIs, reports ABP News.

“Yes, Virat has informed he is unavailable for the T20s. He will return for the ODI series. It’s unclear at the moment whether he is taking a sabbatical from T20Is. But of course, he will be in plans for important series. As for Rohit, it looks tough and we don’t want to rush his return. Whether he is fit is a call that will be made in the due course. He is batting but can’t take the risk in feeding,” a senior BCCI official was quoted by InsideSport as saying.

While it is unclear as to when Kohli will make himself available for selection, it is expected that the 34-year-old won’t play any T20I before IPL 2023. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is also set to miss the forthcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka as he is yet to recover completely from his thumb injury. KL Rahul will also not feature in the Sri Lanka T20Is and in their absence, Hardik Pandya is likely to get the nod for the leadership position.

The Chetan Sharma-led sacked selection committee is expected to announce India’s T20I squad for the home series against Sri Lanka later today. The first of the three-match series will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 3, 2023. The other two matches on January 5 and 7 are scheduled in Pune and Rajkot respectively. All three matches have a 7 pm (IST) start time.