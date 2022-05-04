Koffee With Karan Will Not Return: Karan Johar Announces In Emotional Note

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday announced that there will be no new season of his talk show Koffee With Karan.

The first season of the talk show premiered in 2004, with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as guests.

Many Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and others graced the show as special guests and won our hearts with candid chat with host Karan Johar.