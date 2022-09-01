Koffee With Karan : Tiger Shroff confirms breakup with Disha; Kriti Sanon’s relationship status discussed

Mumbai: Actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff were the latest to grace the ‘Koffee’ couch. Kriti and Tiger make viewers’ hearts hopscotch with their manifestations, confessions and never-before-heard conjectures.

The rumours of Tiger and Disha Patani’s break-up have been going around for almost a month now and both of them have remained tight-lipped about this. However, on the show, Tiger confirmed he is single, and added that he wasn’t until recently. Sitting cool behind his coloured shades, the star admitted “I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around.”

However, Tiger did not just stop at the mere acceptance of his singlehood. He also went ahead to manifest a name that very few have linked with him.”I have always been infatuated by Shradha Kapoor. I think she is great!” he said.

Karan Johar, once again asked the actor about his current relationship status. “That’s not my question. Are you dating her just now because there was rumoured break up?” asked KJo. To this, Tiger replied, “Oh really? Well, there has been speculation on us for a very long time. We have always maintained that we are amazing friends and that is what it is today.” Well, KJo was not convinced with the answer, so he once again asked, “That’s it, so you are single then?” Tiger finally replied “Yea, I think so.”

In the episode, Karan asked Kriti if she was rejected at an audition before Heropanti. To which, she revealed auditioning for Student Of The Year. “This was right when I had started modelling. It was my career’s very first film audition and I was asked to dance to Bahara and some scenes from Wake-Up Sid. I was horrible back then,” she said. Concluding her answer, the Mimi actress mentioned that she was ill-prepared for the film and she held no hard feelings for Alia Bhatt, who played the lead.

Kriti revealed she wouldn’t date Tiger as ‘he flips too much’. As Tiger gets shocked, Kriti quickly clarified, “because he does summersaults and flips”.At this, Tiger says he never hit on Kriti because she was already taken. He also accepts that he goes commando in public and has ‘zero game’.

The highlight of Karan Johar’s chat show must have been a moment when host-filmmaker kept prodding Kriti about whether something was cooking between her and Aditya Roy Kapur. While Kriti did not reveal anything, she hinted later that some flirting might be happening between the two.Karan mentioned that Kriti and Aditya were seen canoodling in a corner at his party. Karan said, “Kriti you have been single for a while now, Is there anybody? There were rumours, I mean it came from…somewhere in my party that Oh Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur look so good together. We caught the canoodling in a corner, as in chatting.” Responding to this, Kriti, said: “We do look good together but you know me, I don’t canoodle in a corner! But yes, we were talking and he is a fun guy to be around.”