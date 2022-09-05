Koffee With Karan episode 10 trailer: Katrina Kaif-Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ishaan Khatter spill laughter

Mumbai: We all have been waiting to see Katrina Kaif make an appearance on good friend Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan 7. The actress along with her Phone Bhoot co-stars with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter graced the couch.

In the promo, Katrina, Siddhanth and Ishaan took their sweet time to figure out the best positions on the couch for them. After they were settled, Karan began his round of questions. He began by asking Katrina about Alia Bhatt’s recent comment on the show that she was too tired to do anything on her suhaagraat, the wedding night. Asked about her own case, Katrina said, “Why can’t it be suhaagdin,” making the boy raise their eyebrows.

The bringers of absolute chaos & unabashed laughter on the koffee couch is this trio!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 10 streaming this Thursday 12:00 am only on Disney+ Hotstar.@DisneyPlusHS #KatrinaKaif #SiddhantChaturvedi #IshaanKhatter pic.twitter.com/Ga7PKplSUp — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2022

Karan also asked Ishaan Khatter about his relationship status when he said he was single. Siddhanth joked that he is so single, even Ishaan has turned single in his company. Karan then asked Katrina who goes to for latest thirst traps. She said, “Recently I am going to Ranveer Singh’s page.” The trio also played a bunch of games with Karan.

Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, will be released in theatres on October 7. The supernatural-comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur.