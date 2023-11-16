Koffee With Karan 8: Alia Bhatt Finally Reacts To People Calling Ranbir Kapoor ‘Toxic’ 

Mumbai: Koffee with Karan is a celebrity chat show that is presently airing its eighth season, and the latest episode included Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan as the show’s fourth guests. The two divas slayed the most recent episode by discussing everything from their children to the glitzy entertainment world. Alia Bhatt finally speaks out against hateful tweets about his husband Ranbir Kapoor.

The confidence that Karan Johar has in getting Bollywood stars to react or speak about unpleasant issues on his Koffee sofa should never be lost. In the most recent episode, the director questioned Alia Bhatt on the ‘wipe it off’ lipstick remark that made news.

Alia responded, “I have a very candid way of speaking, so even when I am talking about anything in my life, I like to imitate the person that I am talking about. I like to give anecdotes. I like to make it personal.”

Alia went on to explain her response to the toxicity allegations against Ranbir. She said, “I feel like a lot of things get picked out of context. Which happened with a video. I looked (at it) and my team told ki ‘Yeh kuch out-of-hand ja raha hai’. I was like ‘Okay fine let it go’. But then I realised that there are serious articles about how he is a toxic man. And I am like ‘Are we serious?’ There are many issues in the world to talk about and give more attention towards than talking about something that I said in a completely different context.”

Alia continued by explaining that she was hurt by the way her words were interpreted.

Ranbir has already spoken out about the issue and declared his support for those dedicated to eliminating toxic masculinity from society. He said, “their fight is bigger than just me feeling bad about them having an opinion about what I said.”