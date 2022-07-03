Koffee With Karan 7 Trailer: Karan Johar Is The Reason For “Unhappy Marriages,” Per Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Mumbai: The trailer of Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan 7 released on Saturday evening and we can’t wait for the show to air on Disney+Hotstar. The trailer, as expected, is full of fun conversations, candid chats.

One moment, however, that eclipsed everything else in the trailer has to be this hilarious input from Samantha Ruth Prabhu (all in good humpur, of course). In a segment of the trailer, The Family Man 2 star tells show’s host Karan Johar: “You are the reason for unhappy marriages (sic). You have portrayed life to be K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham). In fact, the reality is KGF.”