Koffee With Karan 7: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani give out Kabir-Preeti vibes in funny BTS video

Mumbai: Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are the next guests on Karan Johar’s popular and controversial chat show, Koffee With Karan. We already got a glimpse of Kiara in the previous episode, which featured Sidharth Malhotra, and where she was badgered into revealing the status of their relationship.

While the promo of the episode was released recently, the actors duo also posted another fun behind the scenes video on their social media handles. The short video is a subtle dedication to their hit movie Kabir Singh.

The upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan will stream on Disney+Hotstar on Thursday (August 25).