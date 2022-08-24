Koffee With Karan 7: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani give out Kabir-Preeti vibes in funny BTS video
Mumbai: Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are the next guests on Karan Johar’s popular and controversial chat show, Koffee With Karan. We already got a glimpse of Kiara in the previous episode, which featured Sidharth Malhotra, and where she was badgered into revealing the status of their relationship.
While the promo of the episode was released recently, the actors duo also posted another fun behind the scenes video on their social media handles. The short video is a subtle dedication to their hit movie Kabir Singh.
Roasting it hot… with Kabir and Preeti 🤙🏼#KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 8 streaming this Thursday at 12:00 am only on Disney+ Hotstar.#HotstarSpecials @DisneyPlusHS @karanjohar @advani_kiara @apoorvamehta18 @jahnvio @aneeshabaig @Dharmatic_ pic.twitter.com/ViIegmkYQn
— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) August 24, 2022
The upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan will stream on Disney+Hotstar on Thursday (August 25).
This jodi has everyone's hearts 'preeti' melted with their on-screen presence, but on the koffee couch they were as candid as they get!🔥 #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 8 streaming this Thursday 12:00 am only on @DisneyPlusHS!
@shahidkapoor @advani_kiara pic.twitter.com/7saZjzEOCV
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 22, 2022
Comments are closed.