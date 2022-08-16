Koffee With Karan 7 Promo: KJo asks Sidharth Malhotra about dating Kiara Advani; Vicky Kaushal smirks

Mumbai: Koffee With Karan season 7 is all set to bring Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra in the next episode and well, the fun promo is finally out.

KJo opens barrages as he questions the Bollywood actors. While he probed Vicky about his married life with Katrina Kaif, he wants to know if Sidharth is dating Kiara Advani. He doesn’t even sugarcoat it or beat around the bush as he fires back to back questions at his guests.

In a rerun of the “beta shaadi kab karoge?” trauma of eligible bachelors, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar gang up on Sidharth Malhotra to make this episode rife with wedding rumours. Faced against the proven power of manifestations coming true on the couch, the star was hard pressed to share a seemingly wedding confirmation with his girlfriend, Kiara Advani. But a strong-willed Sidharth Malhotra had other plans.“I manifest a brighter and happy future,” he said, leaving us to imagine and also hope that it is with his beautiful and talented beau Kiara Advani.

Not just this, Vicky is also teased by Sidharth and Karan about his ‘roka’ with Katrina Kaif happening on Karan’s show. Vicky also reveals what Katrina thinks of his shirtless photos that he often posts on his Instagram handle.

The upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 7 is certainly going to be a treat for Sidharth and Vicky’s fans and one can catch it on Disney+Hotstar this week on Thursday at midnight.