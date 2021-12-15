Kodak 7XPRO Android 4K Smart TV Series launched In India; Read more

New Delhi: Kodak has launched its latest 4K Smart TV series named 7XPRO Android 4K in India that will go on sale from today. The 4K Smart TV offers 40W audio output, dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, and supports HDR10 content. The company has claimed that the Kodak 7XPRO 4K TV supports Google Assistant voice controls. Read on to know more about the latest smart TV.

Price

The Kodak 7XPRO Android 4K Smart TV is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 43-inch screen size model while the 50 inches Kodak 7XPRO TV will cost you Rs 30,999. The 55-inch screen size model of the Kodak 7XPRO Smart TV will retail at Rs 33,999. All models will go on sale from December 15 (today) during the Flipkart Big savings Day Sale.

Specifications

Talking about the specification of the latest Kodak 7XPRO Android 4K Smart TV, all three models comes with an Ultra HD LED display with a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz, 4K resolution, and are available in 55 inches, 50 inches and 43-inch screen sizes. It features a bezel design and supports up to one billion colours with HDR10 content. All three models of the Kodak 7XPRO Android 4K Smart TV series are powered by a 1.4 GHz ARM Cortex A53 chipset coupled with 2 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage capacity. They support Google Assistant voice control, Chromecast, screen mirroring via Airplay, and have Google Play.

In terms of connectivity, it sports a dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet port, Bluetooth v5, two USB ports, three HDMI ports, one component cable, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.