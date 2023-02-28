Know why Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s second song ‘Billi Billi’ is touching highs!

The cats seem to have taken over the desi internet scene. Since Salman Khan teased the audio of the song Billi Billi from his upcoming movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the media sphere has been overwhelmed by the talk of the song. Salman Khan took a rather unusual, unexpected, and creative approach in announcing the song which captured the attention of the netizens. The song will be releasing on the 2nd of March.

Following in the footsteps of the superstar, the cast, including Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and Vinali Bhatnagar from the film also went the creative way and shared reels of themselves in cat masks while the audio from Billi Billi plays in the background.

Ever since the dramatic reveal of the song by superstar Salman Khan, the netizens went gaga over the anticipation and have been demanding the song be released at the earliest.

Billi Billi has been sung and composed by Sukhbir and has been written by Kumaar.

A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.