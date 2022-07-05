Know Why Gundicha Temple Premises Is Called ‘Saradha Baali’

Puri: Thousands of pilgrims flock to ‘Saradha Baali’ the place where the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balbhadra and Goddess Subhadra are parked in front of the Gundicha temple, to catch a glimpse of the Holy Trinity.

But very few know about the mythology and tales associated with the place. There are several tales and theories regarding the origin of the place.

There is a history behind naming this place ‘Saradha Baali’. Thousands of years ago, there flowed a river between the main temple and Gundicha temple called Malini, a tributary of the Bhargavi.

During Rath Yatra, six chariots were built, three for each side of the rivulet.

On the Rath Yatra day, the magnificent chariots rode to the riverside. Then they were carried to the other side through a makeshift bridge and mounted on the other set of chariots.