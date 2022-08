Know Who Will Unfurl Tricolour Where On I-Day 2022 In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is gearing up to celebrate the 76th Independence Day of India on the 15th of August, 2022. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be hoisting the National Flag at State-level I-Day celebrations in Bhubaneswar.

According to a government communiqué, the following ministers and other dignitaries will hoist the national flag and take salutes at different places across the state.

Name Of The Ministers, Dignitaries Allotted For Different Districts