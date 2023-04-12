Know Traffic Restrictions For Capital Foundation Day In Bhubaneswar On April 13

Bhubaneswar: Several traffic restrictions will be imposed in Bhubaneswar tomorrow for the Capital Foundation Day parade on the Sachivalaya Marg, the Commissionerate Police said.

The restrictions will be effective from 6 AM till parade is over.

Below are the restrictions.

Vehicles coming from Housing Board square will take a diversion from Keshari Talkies square taking a left turn.

Vehicles coming from AG square towards PMG will take a diversion by turning right from Jaydev Bhawan and proceed on Indira Gandhi park road.

All vehicles coming from Master Canteen will be diverted towards adjoining lanes on Lower PMG.

Vehicles coming from 120 Infantry Battalion square intending to proceed towards Rabindra Mandap will be diverted towards Power House square.

Vehicles coming from Raj Bhawan square towards MLA colony and Rabindra Mandap will be diverted towards Shastri Nagar square.

These restrictions will not apply to vehicles authorized to enter the official buildings including the State Assembly, the State Secretariat and other offices located in this area.