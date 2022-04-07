Know Traffic Regulations For Lord Lingaraj’s Rukuna Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Lord Lingaraj’s Rukuna Rath yatra and return festival, Commissionerate Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory.

Reportedly, Rukuna Rath Yatra and the return festival will be held on April 9 and April 13 respectively.

According to the advisory, no vehicles will be allowed on Rath Road from Mausimaa Chhak. They will be diverted either towards Museum Chhak or towards Vivekananda Marg.

Similarly, no vehicles will be allowed on Rath Road from Bank Sahi lane, Maharana shai lane, Gosagareswar chhak, Sital Sasthi lane, Tinimundia chhak, Harchandi lane, Muna Medical lane and Punama gate lane or any other lane / by-lane emerging at Rath Road. 3.

Besides, no vehicles from Rath Khala will be allowed on Rath Road, instead they will be diverted from Rath Khala towards Bata Mahadev Temple. People violating the advisory can be penalised Rs 500 which may extend upto Rs 10000, the advisory read.