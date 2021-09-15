Know the Trains Cancelled, Diverted & Rescheduled

Bhubaneswar: In view of poor patronisation of trains during COVID-19 pandemic, the Railways has decided to cancel some Special Trains, the East Coast Railway informed on Wednesday.

Cancellation of Trains from 16th to 22nd September’ 2021

08412/08411 Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar Special

08438/08437 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special

08461/08462 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Special

08454/08453 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special

08431/08432 Puri-Cuttack-Puri Special

Partial Cancellation of Puri-Angul Special

08428/08427 Puri-Angul-Puri Special brom both the directions from 16th to 22nd Sept’2021 will remain cancelled between Talcher & Angul and will run between Talcher & Puri from both the directions.

Besides, train services have been also affected due to derailment of a goods trains between Angul and Talcher road single line section. Following this, some more trains have been cancelled, diverted, short terminated, and rescheduled.

Cancellation of Trains on 16.09.2021:

02861 Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Inter City Special from Rourkela.

02862 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Inter City Special from Bhubaneswar.

08493 Bhubaneswar-Balangir Inter City Special from Bhubaneswar.

08494 Balangir-Bhubaneswar Inter City Special from Balangir.

08105 Rourkela-Puri Special from Rourkela.

08106 Puri-Rourkela Special from Puri.

Rescheduling of Trains:

09372 Puri-Indore Special scheduled to leave Puri at 0030hrs (tonight) on 16.09.2021 has been rescheduled to leave at 0700hrs on 16.09.2021.

On the other hand, all the 10 affected wagons of the derailed train have been grounded and efforts are underway to restore the locomotive taking all safety precautions, the East Coast Railway informed in its latest press release.