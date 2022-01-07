Know The Trains Cancelled, Diverted & Rescheduled Due To Safety Related Modernisation Work

Bhubaneswar: In view of Safety-related modernisation work between Budhapank, Talcher Road & Angul Stations in Dhenkanal-Angul Railway section for commissioning of 4th line between Talcher Road and Budhapank and Intermediate Block Signalling between Angul and Talcher Road, it has been decided to cancel and reschedule some trains, informed the East Coast Railway on Friday.

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS FROM BOTH DIRECTIONS:

18105/18106 Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Express from both sides from 08.01.2022 to 10.01.2022.

08428 Puri-Angul Special from Puri on 07.01.2022.

08427 Angul-Puri Special from Angul on 08.01.2022.

DIVERSION OF TRAINS VIA ANGUL-TALCHER ROAD-TALCHER-BUDHAPANK:

12894 Balangir-Bhubaneswar Inter City from Balangir on 08th, 09th & 10th Jan’ 2022. Similarly, 20824 Ajmer-Puri, 12879 LTT-Bhubaneswar,12993 Gandhidham-Puri, 18117 Rourkela-Gunupur Rajyarani, 20814 Jodhpur-Puri and 20818 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express during the period.

RESCHEDULING OF TRAINS:

22840 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela SF from Bhubaneswar on 07.01.2022 will leave at 1225 hrs instead of 1340 hrs.

22805 Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar SF from Bhubaneswar on 08.01.2022 will leave at 1500hrs instead of 1230hrs.