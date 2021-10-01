Know the trains cancelled and diverted temporarily

Bhubaneswar: In view of safety-related modernisation work at Kolaigram, Salbari, Falakata and Gumani Hat Stations under Alipur Duar Division of North East Frontier Railway jurisdiction for commissioning of double line between Kolaigram & Gumani Hat Stations along with Non-Interlocking work, the following trains will be cancelled and diverted temporarily.

Cancellation of Trains

02510 Guwahati-Bangalore Cant from Guwahati on 4th & 5th Oct’ 2021.

02509 Bangalore Cant-Guwahati Special from Bangalore Cant on 7th & 8th Oct’2021.

02513 Secunderabad-Guwahati Special from Secunderabad on 2nd Oct’ 2021.

02514 Guwahati-Secunderabad Special from Guwahati on 7th Oct’ 2021.

02551 Yesvantpur-Kamakhya Special from Yesvantpur on 2nd October, 2021.

02552 Kamakhya-Yesvantpur Special from Kamakhya on 6th October, 2021.

05629 Tambaram-Silghat Town Special from Tambaram on 4th Oct’ 2021.

05630 Silghat Town-Tambaram Special from Silghat Town on 8th Oct’ 2021.

05639 Puri-Kamakhya Special from Puri on 5th October, 2021.

05644 Kamakhya-Puri Special from Kamakhya on 7th October, 2021.

02516 Silchar-Coimbatore Special from Silchar on 5th October, 2021.

02515 Coimbatore-Silchar Special from Coimbatore on 10th October, 2021.

07030 Secunderabad-Agartala Special from Secunderabad on 4th October, 2021.

07029 Agartala-Secunderabad from Agartala on 8th October, 2021

05487 Bangalore Cant-Agartala Special from Bangalore Cant on 5th October, 2021.

05488 Agartala-Bangalore Cant from Agartala on 9th October, 2021.

Diversion of Train