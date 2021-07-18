Know The Special Trains Cancelled From Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Railways have cancelled same specials trains due to safety-related modernisation work between Alamanda & Korukonda stations in the Kottavalasa-Palasa section for construction of limited height subways (LHS).

07015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha Special from Bhubaneswar on 20th July, 2021 will remain cancelled.

08463 Bhubaneswar- Bangalore Prashanti Special from Bhubaneswar & 07244 Rayagada-Guntur Spl from Rayagada on 19.07.2021 will remain cancelled.

07016 Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha Special from Secunderabad, 02822 Chennai-Howrah Special from Chennai, 08048 Vasco-Howrah Spl from Vasco, 07243 Guntur- Rayagada Special from Guntur, 02873 Howrah-Yesvantpur Special from Howrah on 18.07.2021.

08495 Rameswaram-Bhubaneswar Special & 08464 Bangalore-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Special from Rameswaram & Bangalore respectively, on 18.07.2021 and 02867 Howrah-Pondicherry Special & 02821 Howrah-Chennai Special from Howrah on 19.07.2021 will be rescheduled from originating stations by delaying from half an hour to one & half an hour.