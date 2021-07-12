Know The Special Trains Cancelled For Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar: To break the chain of Coronavirus infection and in view of COVID Protocols during Rath Yatra, it has been decided to cancel below mentioned Special trains as per the following:

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS FROM 15TH JULY TO 1ST AUGUST, 2021

08412/08411 Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar Special

08438/08437 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special

08461/08462 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Special

08454/08453 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS FROM 15TH JULY TO 19TH JULY, 2021

08493/08494 Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Bhubaneswar Special

08456/08455 Bhubaneswar -Kendujhargarh- Bhubaneswar Special

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS ON WEEKENDS (SATURDAY & SUNDAYS) FROM 17TH JULY TO 1ST AUGUST, 2021

08433/08434 Bhubaneswar-Palasa-Bhubaneswar Special.

02892/02891 Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Special.

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS FROM 24TH JULY TO 1ST AUGUST, 2021

08493/08494 Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Bhubaneswar Special

Cancellation and PARTIAL CANCELLATION OF PURI-ANGUL SPECIAL

08428/08427 Puri-Angul-Puri Special on weekends from both the directions on 24th & 25th July and on 31st July & 1st August, 2021 will remain cancelled. This train from both the directions from 26th to 30th July, 2021 will remain cancelled between Talcher & Angul and will run between Talcher & Puri.

RAJDHANI SPECIAL TRAINS FROM BHUBANESWAR WILL RUN DAILY W.E.F. 15TH JULY, 2021 TILL FURTHER ADVICE

It has been decided to restore the services of Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Special Trains daily w.e.f. 15th July, 2021. Days of service of Rajdhani Special Trains were reduced to restrict the Covid19 infection.

RESTORATION OF SPECIAL TRAINS W.E.F. 15TH JULY, 2021 TILL FURTHER ADVICE

08528/08527 Visakhapatnam-Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam from 15th July and from Raipur from 16th July, 2021.

08515/08516 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam from 15th July and from Kirandul from 16th July, 2021.

08561/08562 Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam from 15th July and from Kacheguda from 16th July, 2021.

07488/07487 Visakhapatnam-Cuddapah-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam from 15th July and from Cuddapah from 16th July, 2021.

02831/02832 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam from 15th July and from Lingampalli from 16th July, 2021.

PRS COUNTERS TO REMAIN OPEN TILL 2000HRS

In view of preventive measures for Covid19, it has been decided to open Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters till 2000hrs (08.00p.m.) only till the lockdown is in force.