Know Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra’s Odisha Connection

Bhubaneswar: Marking a full stop on the 121-years wait, Neeraj Chopra has clinched the gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

This success of Chopra has also made remember that he had trained at Odisha during a preparatory camp for Olympic Games earlier this year. Odisha turned lucky for Neeraj Chopra to win the gold medal in Olympics.

Neeraj won the gold at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar by participating in the Asian Championships in 2017.

Had a great time training at the Kalinga Stadium here in Bhubaneswar. Now looking forward to getting some competition experience under the belt. #tokyoolympics #Roadtotokyo @jswsports pic.twitter.com/1aG6qJHH5B — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) February 13, 2021

Since then, his success journey has continued. Along with his fellow javelin throwers, Chopra trained at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar for over two months.

Chopra had tweeted in February that he had a great time training at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and was looking forward to getting some competition experience under the belt.

Official sources said Chopra and other javelin throwers heaped praises on the world-class infrastructure and facilities at the Kalinga Stadium complex and support extended by Odisha Government and its hospitality.