Know How To Manage Stress During COVID-19

New Delhi: The COVID-19 outbreak has caused major disruptions to daily life. Social distancing because of COVID-19 is the best thing we can do right now to decrease the risk of spreading the virus in our communities. But social distancing and self-isolation can be really stressful.

Being cooped up in your house isn’t always easy. We have some recommendations for lowering your stress during this time of uncertainty.

Do virtual Meetups

Use whatever technology you have available (Skype, Zoom, Face Time, etc.) to virtually meet up with those you love. If your kids are missing their friends from school or best friend from down the block, work with parents to arrange virtual Meetups.

If communicating this way isn’t your thing, become pen pals with people. Most people love getting letters in the mail and the anticipation of the return letter will help pass the time.

Make “me” time

“Me” time is important for everyone in your home to practice. Set aside time every day for your kids to do something for themselves or have quiet time in their rooms, and during this time, treat yourself to something that will help you relax.

Do 30 minutes of yoga, eat your favorite snack, or watch a new episode of a TV show—whatever it is that will help you unwind.

Cut yourself (and your kids) some slack.

When schedules and routines are turned upside down, everyone is off their game. You and your kids may feel cranky or frustrated, and there might be more crying than usual.

Remind yourself that some days are going to be harder than others, and don’t dwell on the things you could have gotten done or should have done differently. Instead, try to focus on the more positive moments throughout your day.

Go outside when possible.

Social distancing doesn’t require you to stay in your home 24 hours per day. If the weather is nice, get outside and play! Or just read a book on your porch while your kids play. Either way, your whole family will benefit from busting out of your home and burning some energy.

Limit your time on social media and watching the news.

This can be tough for some people because scrolling through social media is often seen as a way of relaxing. But the constant exposure to the worries over COVID-19 can be harmful.

Put a limit on how long you will spend on social media and how much of the news you’ll watch each day. Consider doing the same thing for your children.

Keep your routine (as much as possible).

With kids being out of school, and parents being out of work or working from home, routines are basically thrown out the window. But you can keep your family’s morning, mealtime, and bedtime routines consistent. This will give your kids a sense of consistency, and it will help you too.

Plan activities to pass the time.

Doing puzzles, taking classes online, or playing outside are all great ways to spend time during isolation. This is a great time to review old “Bill Nye the Science Guy” videos with your kids and recreate some of his experiments together!

If you usually get together with other families to play board games, cards, or watch movies, plan to still do those activities virtually. It might feel a bit odd at first, but it will help keep vital connections with others and help keep your mind busy.

This can be a stressful time for adults and children, but by tempering expectations of yourself and your kids, and finding ways to pass the time, you can get through this.