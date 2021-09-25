Know How Cyclone Gulab Got Its Name!

Bhubaneswar: The Deep Depression over Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ (pronounced as Gul-Aab) on Saturday. It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh – south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam & Gopalpur around evening of 26th September, 2021, said the IMD in its latest weather bulletin.

Do you know why is the cyclone named ‘Gulab’? Actually, the cyclonic storm has been named ‘Cyclone Gulab’ by our neighbouring country, Pakistan. The word ‘Gulab’ refers to a perennial flowering plant, which is none other than a rose.

As per the official notification from the IMD, the name of Tropical Cyclone Gulab is pronounced ‘Gul-Aab,’.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) maintains a list of names for each tropical cyclone basin that changes on a regular basis.

The WMO, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) panel on tropical cyclones decide on cyclone names in the northern Indian Ocean-Bay of Bengal-Arabian Sea region.

The name of the cyclone is always short, easy to pronounce and remember. It is chosen in such a way that it does not hurt the sentiments of any group of the population over the globe, even in the slightest manner. It should be short, easy to pronounce, and should not be offensive to any member.