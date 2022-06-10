Know BJP: Nadda To Interact With Heads Of Missions From 13 Countries Tomorrow

New Delhi: Head of Missions from thirteen countries will participate in an interaction with BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda tomorrow evening in New Delhi.

This interaction is a part of the series of programme ‘Know BJP’ initiatives launched by the Party’s National President.

This is the fourth event of this series. BJP president has interacted with 34 Mission Heads so far.

During this event, Nadda will elaborate on the history, struggles, successes, ideology and contribution of the BJP to nation-building.