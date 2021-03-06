Know About The Most Unusual Festivals in India

Bhubaneswar: India is a country with a strong inclination toward spirituality, so people who live there love arranging different festivals devoted to a number of gods and other traditions or events that originate from their myths and legends.

All of these festivals are unique and some of them have truly extraordinary features. Most of them are devoted to gods and goddesses, while others are arranged to thank the Mother Nature for the good harvest. Some of them take only one day, and others are celebrated for as long as a whole week or even 10 days.

Here’s a list of the most interesting festivals in India you must know about.

Sume-Gelirak festival, Odisha

The most important festival of the Bonds of Koraput, the Sume-Gelirak festival in Odisha is a 10-day affair with several ritualistic practices. The ritual of sacrificing animals and birds and appeasing the tribal deities with liquor is one of the significant parts of the Sume-Gelirak festival. The celebration continues with folk dance and songs and it is during this time when you will come across the locals in their traditional attire and musical instruments. The most unique part of the celebration is that during the dance the women can choose their life partners.

Tossing infants from the roof for good luck – Maharashtra and Karnataka

Another unusual event that is again beyond imagination is the tossing of infants from a certain height as people believe doing so brings good luck. It is believed that this ritual is practiced in India for over 700 years by both Hindus and Muslims and can be noticed at the Baba Umer Dargah near Solapur, Maharashtra, and Sri Santeswar temple near India, in the state of Karnataka.

Thaipusam Festival, Tamil Nadu

the Thaipusam festival of the Tamil Hindus might be an unusual spectacle of rituals if you are seeing it for the first time. No matter it may also blow you out of the water leaving bubbles of thoughts… resulting in eyes bulging out at the sight of devotees who have their bodies pierced with skewers and hooks. The Thaipusam Festival is one of the unusual festivals in India that is celebrated by the Tamil Hindus in between the months of January and February. It is celebrated to commemorate the occasion of Parvati giving Murugan a Vel “spear” to fight against the evil demon “Soorapadman”. Devotees participating in the Thaipusam festival prepare themselves by cleansing themselves through prayer and long days of fasting and thereafter piercing their bodies. In India, it is mostly celebrated in Palani in Tamil Nadu and is also the best time to experience the Kavadi cavadee Attam, which is one of the local dance forms of the south Indians.

Jallik

attu, Tamil Nadu

An Indian festival, Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport that is a part of the Pongal celebration and is held from January to July. It can be mostly witnessed in a few towns in Tamil Nadu, like Palamedu and Alanganallur, both close to Madurai, which is a popular pilgrimage destination in south India. Jallikattu is a bull cuddling event that rolled over times from the Sangam period in the 3rd century A.D. This Tamil-style bull cuddling is based on the concept of “flight or fight” and the bulls used in this event are of a specific breed of cattle. Travellers who are keen to be spectators at such an unusual event in India might weigh down now as the Supreme Court banned Jallikattu and bullock cart racing in Tamil Nadu, citing animal welfare issues.