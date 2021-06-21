Know About Some Yoga Poses That Are Perfect For Beginners

Bhubaneswar: Yoga has several scientifically proven benefits for the mind and body. Yoga improves your strength and flexibility, reduces stress, and boosts your immune system. Yoga can also reduce fatigue, improve sleep, and invigorate the body and mind for people who are recovering from medical illnesses, including cancer survivors.

To start, set your intention and yoga breathing (5 minutes)

Set your intention (2 minutes)

Close your eyes and take a minute to notice your body and mind to observe what you need at this time. Do you feel nervous and want to feel more grounded? Do you feel like physically tense and would like to feel more at ease?

Let your intention guide your practice this morning and set the tone for the rest of your day.

Practice even ratio breathing (3 minutes)

Sit in a chair or on a mat in a comfortable seated pose.

Notice your natural breathing pattern.

Inhale through your nose for three counts, and exhale through your nose for three counts. If this feels easy, continue to extend your count, going to five counts in and out.

You can continue to increase your inhalation and exhalation length as long as it is comfortable. Breathing exercises should never be painful.

If you are looking for a calming breath, continue to extend your exhalation until the ratio of inhalation to exhalation is one to two (i.e., three counts in, six counts out).

Here’s a sequence that can get you started:

Mountain Pose (Tadasana)-

Tadasana, Mountain Pose or Samasthiti is a standing asana in modern yoga as exercise; it is not described in medieval hatha yoga texts. It is the basis for several other standing asanas. (Note: Consult a doctor before beginning an exercise regime; Strengthens: Knee, Thigh, Ankle).

Forward Fold (Uttanasana)-

Uttanasana or Standing Forward Bend, with variants such as Padahastasana where the toes are grasped, is a standing forward bending asana in modern yoga as exercise. (Note: Consult a doctor before beginning an exercise regime; Strengthens: Knee, Thigh; Stretches: Hip, Hamstring, Calf).

Plank Pose (Uttihita Chaturanga Dandasana)-

In utthita chaturanga dandasana, the body is held in a plank position off the ground, supported by the hands and the balls of the feet.

Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)-

Downward Dog Pose, Downward-facing Dog Pose, or Adho Mukha Shvanasana, is an inversion asana in modern yoga as exercise, often practised as part of a flowing sequence of poses, especially Surya Namaskar, the Salute to the Sun. (Note: Consult a doctor before beginning an exercise regime; Strengthens: Arm, Leg; Stretches: Hand, Shoulder, Hamstring, Calf, Arches of the foot).

Child’s Pose (Balasana)-

Bālāsana, Child’s Pose, or Child’s Resting Pose is a kneeling asana in modern yoga as exercise. Balasana is a counter asana for various asanas and is usually practiced before and after Sirsasana. (Note: Consult a doctor before beginning an exercise regime; Stretches: Hip, Thigh, Ankle).