Know about ‘Real-life tarzan’ who passed away!

Vietnam: After living 40 years in the Vietnamese forest, a man nicknamed a ‘real-life Tarzan’ died of liver cancer at the age of 52 on September 7. In 1972, Ho Van Lang and his father Ho Van Thanh retreated into the Tra Bong district’s forest, fleeing airstrikes by US troops during the Vietnam War, which killed half of their family.

Ho Van Lang civilisation with his sons after a US bomb killed his wife and two of his other children during the Vietnam War in 1972, as reported by The Sun.

Alvaro Cerezo, a photojournalist, followed the family in 2015. They were “rescued” from their secluded existence and sent to a nearby town populated by women.

Cerezo believes that living a modern life had grave effects on him as he began eating processed foods and occasionally drinking alcohol, reported Daily Mail. Cerezo expressed that he is extremely sad to see him go, but his passing is also a freedom for him because he knows the Lang was suffering in the previous months. He further added that Lang was a beautiful human being, and it will be impossible for me to forget him and he is going to miss his friend every day, according to Daily Mail. In 2017, Cerezo published a book on Ho Van Lang.

According to the New York Post, Cerezo said that the connection between them was instant since Lang had no idea someone would be interested in his survival skills, and he was so happy to show them all to him. He further said that Lang became so enthralled that he decided to take deep into the bush and show him where he had spent his entire life. As per reports from New York Post, he also said that Lang had the skills of a superhuman.