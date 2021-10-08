Know About Delhi Boy Anupam Tripathi Who Rose To Fame After Netflix K-drama ‘Squid Game’

Seoul: Squid Game, the latest offering on Netflix, is a survival thriller that has been garnering a lot of interest.

Much talked about amid the cast is Indian actor Anupam Tripathi, who essays the role of Abdul Ali, a migrant worker from Pakistan who enters the game to provide for his family.

Here are some facts about the actor, who is one of the few actors of non-Korean descent in the industry.

1. A Delhi-born actor, Anupam began his training in singing and acting in 2006. He moved to South Korea in 2010, where he attended the Korea National University of Arts after being awarded a scholarship. After completing his course, he decided to stay on in South Korea and also made an appearance in various Korean drama shows.

2. Anupam made his acting debut in the 2014 feature film Ode to My Father. He went on to play minor roles in popular K-Dramas like Descendants of the Sun (2016) and, most recently, Hospital Playlist (2020).

3. Anupam had to overcome the language barrier in a new country to be able to fully soak in everything that the institute he was enrolled in had to offer. In an interview with Arirang News, Anupam said overcoming the cultural differences was challenging. “It’s very hard, and it’s difficult. But at the same time, I’ve always challenged myself. If I’ve come this far, let’s move one more step.”

4. The 32-year-old actor was part of a few theater productions before he started making appearances in various Korean drama series. According to Kpopmap, the actor has been participating in these productions since his university days, even joining various film and drama festivals in the country. The character he played in a musical called Momo was very well received by all and was a true testament to his acting abilities.

5. Tripathi has appeared in other Korean films like Space Sweepers, The 8th Night, and Miss & Mrs. Cops. His K-drama debut as part of Squid Game’s major cast is well-deserved, considering his talent and how many years of experience he has under his belt. While Tripathi’s minor roles were entertaining, none of them have the same impact as Ali’s horrific moments on Squid Game.

Like other Squid Game actors’ social media accounts, Tripathi’s online following has become significantly larger after the show was released. Fans who want to see behind-the-scenes photos from Squid Game and Tripathi’s other projects can head over to his feed, which features a lot of images from the show’s set.

He recently posted an image on his Instagram account to announce that he has surpassed 2 million followers.