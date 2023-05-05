KL Rahul To Undergo Thigh Surgery; Rules Himself Out Of Remainder Of IPL 2023, WTC Final

India star KL Rahul took to social media to post an update on his injury and his availability for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia next month.

Rahul suffered an injury while fielding during the Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, 1 May.

The batter took to social media to confirm that he is set to undergo surgery on his thigh, which will rule him out for the World Test Championship finale against Australia on 7 June at The Oval.

Rahul wrote in his Instagram post: “After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it’s been concluded that I’ll be undergoing a surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It’s a tough call to make, but I know it’s the right one to ensure a full recovery.

“Absolutely gutted that I won’t be at the Oval next month with Team India. I’ll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority.”

World Test Championship final: Both the squads

The 31-year-old tore a tendon in his right leg while fielding against RCB earlier this week. Although he did return to bat at No.11 later in the game, Rahul was in visible discomfort and could not run between the wickets.

The captain of the Lucknow Super Giants was in good touch during the IPL, accumulating 274 runs in nine matches at an average of 34.25.

The injury to Rahul further lengthens India’s injury list for the World Test Championship final. Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah are among the long-term absentees while Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat, who were named in the squad for the final, are also nursing injuries.

Among the surprise picks in India’s WTC23 squad was Ajinkya Rahane, who is now heavily favoured to return directly into the XI in the aftermath of Rahul missing out.

India are yet to name a replacement for KL Rahul but they might be forced to pick a new backup wicketkeeper for KS Bharat in the squad.