KL Rahul To Lead Blue Army, Bumrah Named Deputy For South Africa ODIs

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the 18-man squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Rohit Sharma would have been the skipper, but a hamstring injury ruled him out of the series. Now, in his absence, KL Rahul would act as stand-in skipper while Jasprit Bumrah will be the opener’s deputy.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan also makes a comeback. Mohammed Shami has been rested while Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are injured. India’s tour of South Africa, 2021-22, consists of two series: the Test and One-Day International series, taking place from December 26 to January 23, 2022, across four venues.

The three-match ODI series will begin on January 19 at Boland Park, Paarl. The second ODI match will happen on Jan 21 at the same venue and the third ODI will be at Newlands, Cape Town on January 23.

India’s ODI squad: KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Mohd. Siraj.