KL Rahul Tests Positive For Covid-19 Before Windies Tour

New Delhi: India’s vice-captain, KL Rahul is likely to miss the series in West Indies as he tested positive for Covid-19.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly informed about Rahul after the Board’s Apex Council meeting here.

Worth mentioning that Rahul was recovering after the recent surgery at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and was set to travel to West Indies later this week.

He had undergone successful surgery for a sports hernia in Germany and had been missing in action ever since he was forced to skip the home T20 series against South Africa in June.

Meanwhile, India and West Indies are set to face each other for 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is. The ODIs will be played on July 22, 24 and 27 while the T20I matches on July 29, August 1, 2, 6 and 7. The last two T20Is are scheduled to be played in Florida, USA.