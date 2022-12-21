KL Rahul suffers hand injury ahead of 2nd Bangladesh Test; doesn’t look serious, says batting coach

KL Rahul copped a blow to his hand on the eve of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka with batting coach Vikram Rathour sharing an update on him.

Speaking ahead of the second Test match, Rathour said that the injury was not serious although he did not confirm that the stand-in captain would play in the game.

“It doesn’t look serious,” Rathour said in his pre-match press conference. “He seems to be fine. The doctors are looking at it, but hopefully he’ll be okay.”

Rahul was receiving throwdowns from batting coach Rathour in the nets on the eve of the game when he was hit on the hand and received medical attention.

Rahul’s injury is the latest in the long list of players that have been injured on or before this tour. Earlier, skipper Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Navdeep Saini were ruled out of the Dhaka Test.

While Rohit failed to recover from the thumb injury he suffered during the second ODI of the series, Saini had a muscle sprain and will report at the National Cricket Academy.

Cheteshwar Pujara was the vice-captain in the first Test and could lead the side if Rahul is ruled out. Uncapped opener Abhimanyu Easwaran is the other opening option available in the squad.

“Really thinking about the way we batted and bowled last game, we are pretty confident as a team that we’ll do well in this Test match,” Rathour said ahead of the second Test.

India won the first Test in Chattogram by 188 runs and are on course to make the ICC World Test Championship final with their next assignment against Australia at home.