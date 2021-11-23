KL Rahul ruled out of series for injury, Suryakumar Yadav added to India’s Test squad

Team India batsman Mr. KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Paytm Test series against New Zealand, the BCCI said on Tuesday.

He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA in preparation for the series against South Africa scheduled next month, the board added.

Suryakumar Yadav, who was a part of India’s Test squad that travelled to England, has been added to the side.

It is understood that one among Shreyas Iyer or Suryakumar Yadav will make his Test debut and bat in the middle order.

The first Test between India and New Zealand begins on 25th November, 2021 in Kanpur.’

India’s Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna