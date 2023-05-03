KL Rahul Ruled Out of IPL 2023 Season

Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul suffered a hamstring injury during his side’s last game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2023 a couple of days ago. Rahul was running behind the ball to stop it from going towards the boundary before pulling up. Rahul was in serious pain and walked off the field. Rahul didn’t take the field after sustaining an injury in just the second over of the match. He didn’t open the innings for the home team but battled hard to come to bat despite being in pain, after the fall of the 9th wicket. The picture isn’t clear regarding the extent of his injury but as per reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to take hold of Rahul’s case from the franchise.

Rahul will watch the match between Lucknow and Chennai Super Kings but will leave for Mumbai on Thursday where he is set to undergo scans on his thigh injury.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Rahul’s further participation in IPL 2023 will be subject to BCCI and the National Cricket Academy’s (NCA) discretion given that the injury is serious. Scans are being done as Rahul was in pain and had a swelling and the opening batter is set to miss a few games for the Lucknow side. He is still with the team in Lucknow but will miss the Wednesday (May 3) game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who took over the reins in Rahul’s absence on Monday, will lead the side.

The 31-year-old sustained an injury to his right leg while rushing behind the ball during the defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Stadium on Monday.

Rahul is currently in a ‘race against time’ to be fit for the World Test Championship final which will be played at the Oval in London from June 7-11 against Australia. Star pacer Jaydev Unadkat will also miss the remainder of the campaign, the PTI report added.

Rahul was the leading run-scorer for his side in IPL 2023 with 274 runs under his belt in nine innings.

“Once the scans ascertain the degree of injury, the BCCI medical team will decide the course of action,” the PTI report added.

Lucknow Super Giants are currently in third place on IPL 2023 standings with 10 points from 9 games. Meanwhile, Rahul and Unadkat’s injuries have added to Team India’s growing injury list ahead of the WTC final with Shardul Thakur of Kolkata Knight Riders another player nursing an injury ahead of the summit clash.