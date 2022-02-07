KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Navdeep Saini Join Team India

Mumbai: Vice-captain KL Rahul and opener Mayank Agarwal joined Team India camp in Ahmedabad on Monday, days ahead of the 2nd ODI against the West Indies.

Meanwhile, Navdeep Saini, who was in isolation after contracting Covid-19, is also back with the team.

Rahul, Mayank and Saini were seen training at the Narendra Modi Stadium as India began preparation for the 2nd ODI, which will be played on Wednesday.

KL Rahul had missed the first ODI due to personal reasons. Mayank was not part of the squad for the 1st ODI as he was still completing his quarantine after having been added to the squad last week following Covid-19 cases in the Indian camp.

Reportedly, the trio of Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer along with 4 members of the support staff and backup player Saini tested positive for Covid-19 upon their arrival in Ahmedabad. The BCCI said all 8 members of the team entered isolation and were monitored by the BCCI medical team.

Notably, India successfully gunned down a target of 177 in what was their 1000th ODI.