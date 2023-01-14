KL Rahul MARRIAGE with Athiya Shetty confirmed by BCCI statement! Know More

New Delhi: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are all set to get hitched on January 23 and the two families are excited for this event. Athiya’s father and Bollywood veteran actor Sunil Shetty will be hosting this wedding at his farmhouse in Khandala with some closed ones in attendance. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been dating each other for quite some time and their marriage was always on the blocks.

Team India will be competing in the home series against New Zealand during the three-day marriage event of KL Rahul. Yesterday, i.e., Friday 13th January 2023, BCCI announced the T20I and ODI squads and KL Rahul’s name was nowhere to be found.

With the third game of the three match ODI series slated to take place on January 24 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, it is obvious that Rahul will be wedding Athiya and BCCI mentioned the same in their social media post reading, “KL Rahul & Axar Patel were unable to participate in the New Zealand Home Series due to family commitments.”