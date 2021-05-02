KL Rahul Hospitalised With Acute Appendicitis

New Delhi: Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings on Sunday said that their skipper KL Rahul has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis.

The franchise took to social media announced the news on Twitter ahead of their clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad.

“KL Rahul complained of a severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures he has been transferred to the hospital for the same,” PBKS said in a statement.

<>

</>

Rahul is the top run-scorer in IPL 2021 at the moment, having notched-up 331 runs in seven innings with four half-centuries.

Punjab Kings are currently fifth on the points table with three wins from four matches.