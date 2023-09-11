KL Rahul Hits 6th ODI Ton In Comeback Match Against Pakistan

Team India batter KL Rahul marked his comeback in style by scoring his sixth ODI century in the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

In his sensational comeback from injury, it was KL Rahul’s 6th ODI hundred and his first against arch-rivals Pakistan on the reserve day of the big-ticket contest.

It was a terrific effort from KL Rahul as he got to his hundred in just 100 balls in his first international match on return from a long injury layoff.

KL Rahul became only the 5th Indian batter to hit a hundred against Pakistan in the men’s Asia Cup tournament. He joined an elite list of batters, including Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

Soon after Rahul completed the landmark, Virat Kohli joined him, getting to his hundred in just 84 balls. It was Kohli’s 47th ODI hundred and he also became the fastest to 13,000 ODI runs, breaking a long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar.

KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 111 while Virat Kohli raced to 122 not out as India posted 356 for 2 in 50 overs.