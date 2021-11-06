KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty make their love Instagram official!

Dubai: After months of speculation, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have finally made their relationship Instagram official. On Athiya’s birthday, KL Rahul shared loved-up photos with the actress alongside a romantic caption.

The post comes after Rahul guided Team India to an emphatic win over Scotland in the Group 2 Super 12 match in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Interestingly, Athiya was present at the stadium cheering for Rahul and Team India during the match against Scotland. As Rahul scored his fifty, the camera panned towards the stands where Athiya was seen clapping alongside Rohit Sharma’s Wife, Ritika Sajdeh.