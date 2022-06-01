KK’s Soulful Tracks That Capture Love In All Its Forms

New Delhi: Singer KK, also known as Krishnakumar Kunnath’s died on Tuesday night, hours after performing at a concert in Kolkata. His contribution to Bollywood music is phenomenal. In a career spanning two decades, he was popularly known and delivered several memorable hits.

He debuted with the album Pal in 1999. Since then, KK has gone from strength to strength, making his mark in Bollywood with hit songs. Here is a look at some KK songs that will help you revisit the romantic voice of KK.

Pyaar Ke Pal, Pal

Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, Gangster

Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar

Beetein Lamhe

Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai

Tadap Tadap

Khuda Jaane

Aankhon Mein Teri