Kk’s Family Pens Heartfelt Note In Late Singer’s Memory

New Delhi: Singer Krishnakumar Kunnat aka KK’s untimely death was a great blow to the entire music fraternity and fans. Now, the singer’s family has shared an emotional note on his Instagram profile as they changed his profile picture to the one that he really liked.

Sharing the picture his family wrote: “Kk wanted his profile picture to be changed to this one so we are now doing this for him and thought we’ll take this opportunity to address all fans of KK and let you know we are doing better everyday.

He was a different species of human, not only to you’ll as a performer but for us as a father/husband. Dedication and humility came together to form a human being that showed us all how to live a balanced life. His unconditional love always reminding us how to really and truly love. His focus and determination emphasising strength and reinforcing his dedication. His impact on so many lives, seemingly mythical yet ever present.

We all feel this terrible loss and suffering is always subjective. Sure there are varying degrees but everyone’s worst is the worst they’ve known. This is the worst pain we as a family have experienced and we are astonished at our own ability to even think past the day he left us, let alone live past it and contemplate a life without him. Our purpose in life seemed futile, how could we fulfil our aspirations when such a huge part of those achievements was looking into the eyes of the man – who so eagerly awaited our rise and trusted and fully believed in us – look back at us with pride and admiration. He used to say you have to believe in yourself and give your 100% no matter what you do. Now that is what we will live by. He would want us to continue on and summit our own peaks as we feel if we embody his spirit and reach our respective zeniths, it’ll give us a chance to be reunited with him.

He got the chance to be doing what he loved almost until his last moments and that is a privilege granted to very few, filling up venues is something every artist wants to see and we are glad he had that especially for his last performance. It was always very difficult to get him to stop performing because everyone knew once KK went on that stage he owned it and would only leave it once he deemed his job complete. His dedication allowed him no less. His best qualities were to love unconditionally, be kind, respectful and spread joy. By embodying these values you will keep him alive within yourselves.

“The stage is my territory” – KK

– His family

KK’s wife Jyothy also took to her Instagram on Thursday as she shared a handpainted portrait of her and her late husband. She shared in the caption, “Trying to paint again, Miss you sweetheart ❤️” Their daughter Taamara shared in the comments section, “Love it momm❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥺”.

KK was 53. He was well known for his popular Hindi film songs including Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), Dus Bahane (Dus), Tune Maari Entriyaan (Gunday), Gori Gori (Main Hoon Na), Tu Jo Mila (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai (Woh Lamhe) and many others.