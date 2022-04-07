Pune: Australia cricketer Pat Cummins played his first match in the ongoing IPL 2022 for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Mumbai Indians (MI) KKR vs MI: Pat Cummins Registers Joint-Fastest Fifty In IPL History and left the MI camp, the KKR camp, and everyone watching the match in awe with his amazing 14-ball fifty with the bat.

The Aussie smacked an unbeaten 56 off 15 balls in Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) five-wicket win vs Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune.

In the chase of 162 runs, Kolkata Knight Riders found themselves in a bit of bother at 67/3 in 10 overs with Sam Billings, who was looking good back in the hut for 17 runs. Much was expected from Andre Russel, but it was Pat Cummins who came to the party with the bat.

Venkatesh Iyer anchored one end with 50* in 41 balls with 6 fours and 1 sixes, while Cummins changed the look of the chase in a couple of overs. He hit a six and a four each to Tymal Mills and Jasprit Bumrah, but his best act came in the 16the over when Daniel Sams was thrashed for 4 sixes and 2 fours, as Cummins reached his fifty in 14 balls and ended with 56 in 15 balls with 6 sixes and 4 fours.

Cummins reached his fifty in 14 balls, a similar feat achieved by KL Rahul in 2018.