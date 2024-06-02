KKR Star Venkatesh Iyer Gets Married To Shruti Raghunathan

Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders star all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer tied the knot with Shruti Raghunathan. The duo got engaged in November 2023 and finally exchanged wedding vows on Sunday morning, in the presence of their respective family members and friends. The pictures of their beautiful wedding ceremony are now going viral on social media, fetching love from all over the world.

Iyer had an amazing outing with the bat in IPL 2024 as he played a key role in KKR’s title win. In 14 matches, Iyer scored 370 runs, at a strike rate of 158.80. He also smashed four half-centuries and registered his highest score of 70 in IPL 2024.

Apart from this, Iyer’s marvelous half-century helped KKR register a comfortable victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the summit clash and clinch their third IPL title.

Talking about the final match, in a season dominated from start to finish, KKR’s bowling unit was inch-perfect leaving Sunrisers in a shambles while bowling them out for a paltry 113 in 18.3 overs.

It was the tournament’s lowest-ever summit clash score. Iyer (52*), a forgotten India all-rounder, then helped KKR complete the formalities in just 10.3 overs.

“This is what we demanded from the team and every individual. They stood up to the right occasion and the feeling is hard to express. It (wait) was so long, longer than the match. We played like invincibles throughout the season. There’s so much to cherish right now. It is pleasing, the performance has been flawless throughout. I am running out of words right now,” KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer had said after lifting the title.