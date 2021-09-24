KKR Skipper Eoin Morgan Fined Rs 24 Lakh For Maintaining Slow Over-Rate

Dubai: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan has been fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians.

According to an official IPL statement, “As it was the team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan was fined Rs 24 lakhs.”

“The rest of the members of the playing XI were each fined lesser of either Rs 6 lakhs or 25% of their individual match fee.”

Chasing 156, KKR produced a solid batting effort with Tripathi (74 not out off 42 balls) and Iyer (53 off 30 balls) putting on 88 runs for the second wicket to take the side home in 15.1 overs.