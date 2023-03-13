KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer Likely To Miss Start Of IPL 2023 Due To Back Injury: Report

Shreyas Iyer, captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), could miss this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) as he continues to struggle with a recurring lower back injury.

The right-hander batted in the second and third Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and was expected to bat in 4th Test as well but his back issue prevented him from doing so.

Earlier on Sunday, news agency PTI reported that Shreyas Iyer, due to his back pain, will miss the three-match ODI series against Australia, starting March 17 in Mumbai.

Now, as per reported by the Indian Express, Iyer is even struggling to walk and will miss a few IPL games. The report further states that if Iyer undergoes surgery, he could be out of action for three to four months, missing the entire IPL 2023.

Iyer has been struggling with his lower back issue since January 2023. He was ruled out from playing any match for the national team for a month, including the ODI series against New Zealand at home and returned to Bangalore’s National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation.

He made his comeback in IND vs AUS Test series by replacing Suryakumar Yadav in the Indian squad for the 2nd Test in Delhi.