KKR Appoints Bharat Arun As Bowling Coach

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) announced on Friday that Bharat Arun would be joining the franchise as their bowling coach.

Until recently, Bharat Arun was the bowling coach of the Indian national team since 2014 and played a key role in helping #TeamIndia scale new heights. As a player he represented India in tests and ODIs and was a very successful domestic player for Tamil Nadu.

Arun started his coaching career with the Tamil Nadu domestic team and became the chief bowling coach at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. He then took over as head coach of the India Under-19 squad when India won the U19 World Cup in 2012, in Australia.

Making the announcement of his appointment, Venky Mysore, CEO & MD of KKR said, “We are very excited to have someone of the calibre of Bharat Arun joining us as our bowling coach. He will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to KKR’s strong support staff. We are delighted to welcome him to the Knight Riders family.”

Head Coach Brendon McCullum said, “A warm welcome to B Arun to the KKR coaching staff. With a strong and successful pedigree in the international game, I’m sure Arun will complement the current staff we have and I look forward to working with him. His experience at international level and the ability to give confidence and clarity to our bowling group will be important, as we attempt to quickly align a new group of players to the values and style of play for KKR”.

B Arun said. “I’m very excited and looking forward to becoming part of a highly successful franchise, such as the Knight Riders. I have admired the Knight Riders franchise for not only being very successful in the IPL & around the world in T20 leagues but also for the way it is very professionally run”