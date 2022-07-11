KKK 12: Jannat Zubair and Rubina Dilaik get into a massive fight; fans slam former

Mumbai: Stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is getting tougher and the drama continues. This time it was between TV’s beloved bahus Rubina Dilaik and Jannat Zubair. Jannat Zubair and Rubina Dilaik, competed against each other in the ‘lock and keys’ task.

Recently, we witnessed how Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik and others chose Nishant Bhat and Rubina for the elimination stunt. It all happened after the Shakti actress lost a stunt against Jannat.

While most Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants were taking Rubina Dilaik’s name, she mentioned how Jannat Zubair could win because she had helped her with the lock sequence. This left the youngest contestant irked who was talking about Rubina with other members while she was preparing for the elimination stunt.The drama doesn’t end there, as Rubina goes to perform the elimination stunt, Jannat and a few other contestants bad-mouth about the Bigg Boss 14 winner. Jannat says, ‘Usko itna hi tha toh kar leti. Khud stunt and jeet jaati na’. Fellow contestant, Tushar Kalia comes forward and asks Jannat to calm down and not drag the fight. However, Mohit Malik and Jannat Zubair continue to talk about it.

Rubina Dilaik fans lost their cool and began bashing Jannat Zubair on social media. While some called her arrogant, other mentioned how she thinks she’s the bigger star only on the basis of her social media following.